SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.9 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 8,592,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,903,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.