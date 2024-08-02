Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.11 and last traded at $126.16. 1,040,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,405,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

