Smog (SMOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.85 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Smog token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smog has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Smog has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and $242,772.43 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smog Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02961377 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $224,114.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

