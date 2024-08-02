SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Samsheer Ahamad Sells 4,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SiTime Stock Down 10.4 %

SITM stock traded down $13.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. 455,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,016. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

