SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.87, Yahoo Finance reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.53. 601,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,764. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Shares of SITE Centers are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,071,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,578,775 shares of company stock worth $22,785,354. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

