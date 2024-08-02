SingularityNET Price Up 5.2% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $705.83 million and $2.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,605.26 or 1.00012151 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62281081 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,257,253.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

