Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $792,600.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,592 shares in the company, valued at $139,560,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of SLP stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 116,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,676. The stock has a market cap of $772.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $4,717,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

