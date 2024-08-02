Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 327,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 612,447 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $22.36.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.