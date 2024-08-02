Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of SLGN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 138,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,653. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,921,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Silgan by 95.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after buying an additional 598,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,776,000 after buying an additional 322,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Silgan by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,123,000 after acquiring an additional 246,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $8,584,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

