Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.44

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 287917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 0.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $69,703,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 47.2% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 728,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 47.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.