Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Drops By 9.0%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AZEK Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 1,578,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,406. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.72.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

