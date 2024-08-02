Short Interest in IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Declines By 9.7%

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IGC Pharma in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on IGC Pharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IGC Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

IGC Pharma Price Performance

IGC Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.58. IGC Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.06% and a negative net margin of 966.54%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

