Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expands By 13.7%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE FL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,855 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

