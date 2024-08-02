Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expands By 13.7%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Foot Locker Price Performance
NYSE FL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foot Locker
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,855 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.