Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Expands By 9.3%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,900 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.6 days.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. 1,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Finning International has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

