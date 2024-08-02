Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Grows By 10.0%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

EQUEY stock remained flat at $5.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Equatorial Energia has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Equatorial Energia’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.