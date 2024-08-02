Short Interest in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Drops By 8.4%

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

Crane NXT Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXT traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 188,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Crane NXT has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.