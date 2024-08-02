Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Expands By 13.1%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 937,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.1 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 9,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

