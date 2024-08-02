Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shell to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

SHEL stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 3,958,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,429. Shell has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

