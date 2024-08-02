SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 951.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 944.67 ($12.15).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.22) to GBX 930 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.49), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,245,421.40). In related news, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.56 ($4,628.97). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.49), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,245,421.40). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 920.27 ($11.84) on Friday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 949 ($12.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 909.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 882.27. The firm has a market cap of £12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,360.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

