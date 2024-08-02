Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Security National Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $192.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.