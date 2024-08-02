Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $192.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
