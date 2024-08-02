Scotiabank Trims Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Target Price to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.11.

Shares of KXS stock traded down C$5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$149.13. 61,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,983. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$129.13 and a 1 year high of C$172.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 207.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$154.62.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.33 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. Also, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total value of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,452. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

