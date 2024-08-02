Scotiabank Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $44.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $123,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $2,957,983 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,568,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 59.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 593,529 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 585,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.