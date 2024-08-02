Scotiabank Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $155.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.63. 120,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,561. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

