SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

SBA Communications stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,071. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.76. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

