Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 12,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

