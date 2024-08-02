Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.64.

Shares of RUS stock traded down C$0.90 on Friday, hitting C$38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$33.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.98.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

