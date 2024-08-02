Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 490,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,576. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.