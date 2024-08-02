Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

