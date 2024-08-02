Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $229.22 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.44 and its 200 day moving average is $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.