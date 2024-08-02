Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $140.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.42.

MHK stock opened at $161.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 98,920 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

