Roth Mkm Lowers Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $65.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,225. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

