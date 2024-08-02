Ronni Chalmers Acquires 19,499 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$19,245.51 ($12,578.77).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Ronni Chalmers acquired 501 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$553.10 ($361.51).

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Ronni Chalmers acquired 22,293 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,980.90 ($14,366.60).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Ronni Chalmers bought 14,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$13,860.00 ($9,058.82).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Ronni Chalmers acquired 15,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$14,700.00 ($9,607.84).

On Thursday, June 6th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 5,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,935.00 ($3,225.49).

The company has a current ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

