Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $53.44 and last traded at $53.82. 2,763,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,744,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.84.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

