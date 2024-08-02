Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Macquarie from $88.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,491. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Roku by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 13,592.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 131,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.