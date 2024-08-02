Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $89.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 7,577,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,491. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.