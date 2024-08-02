Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $98.26 million during the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.23. 52,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,855. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,515 shares of company stock worth $586,813 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

