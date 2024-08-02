Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Roblox Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 666,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

