Robert W. Baird Trims APi Group (NYSE:APG) Target Price to $42.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

APG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 617,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 81.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

