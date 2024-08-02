Robert W. Baird Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 1,803,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.03.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Equities analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at $117,969,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 587,692 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 1,237,508 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 277,109 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

