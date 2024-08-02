Robert W. Baird Cuts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $42.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Vontier Stock Down 6.8 %

VNT stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 416,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,409. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,330,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vontier by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,935,000 after acquiring an additional 178,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $60,612,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

