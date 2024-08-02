Robert S. Strong Sells 4,500 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 2,023,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,560. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 1,812.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

