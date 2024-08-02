Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.15. 3,822,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,144. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.