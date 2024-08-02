Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,522,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 86,755 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,179,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 663,781 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,383,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 176,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Rimini Street by 799.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 521,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 463,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 310,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

