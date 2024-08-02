Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Rimini Street Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rimini Street
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Time To Pick Up the Pieces of Starbucks’ Broken Growth Story
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 AI Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- As The Magnificent 7 Stumble, Pivot to These 3 Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.