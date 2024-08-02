Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sleep Country Canada (TSE: ZZZ):

7/23/2024 – Sleep Country Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Sleep Country Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$33.00.

7/23/2024 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Sleep Country Canada was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

7/23/2024 – Sleep Country Canada was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$31.00.

7/22/2024 – Sleep Country Canada was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

ZZZ stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.95. 155,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$35.23.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

