Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $138.00

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.00, but opened at $152.68. Repligen shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 380,810 shares trading hands.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

Repligen Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.13. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

