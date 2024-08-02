Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.6 million. Repligen also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

Repligen Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,161. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average of $166.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.03, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.