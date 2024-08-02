Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regional Management

Regional Management Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE RM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 9,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 54.90 and a current ratio of 54.90. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 8,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,915.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Regional Management by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.