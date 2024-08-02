Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,115.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,115.00 and last traded at $1,104.85, with a volume of 61694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,093.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,041.48 and a 200 day moving average of $981.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

