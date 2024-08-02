Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. 1,553,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

