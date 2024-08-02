Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 451.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $504.92. 366,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.42. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $520.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.83.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

